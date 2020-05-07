BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Times are tough, so many are out of work, money is tight, and food is short.
It’s why 3Cares is taking part in the Millions of Meals effort to make sure no on goes hungry.
With their trunks popped, cars slowly snaked their way around the Bass Pro Shops right off I-95 in Bridgeport.
“I could not believe it. It’s around three, four different corners, three lanes all the way around,” said Jesse Austin.
Just like Jesse Austin, each family there is just looking for a little extra food during what’s already such a difficult time for so many.
With a small army of volunteers, the Connecticut Food Bank says the drive-thru pantry is the largest single-day distributions in the food bank’s history.
RELATED: 3Cares: Virtual food drive helps moms and their hungry families
“We’ve never done this before, 1,500 families are going to roll through here today. We’re going to give them 60,000 pounds of food. We figure that’s enough to make 50,000 meals,” said Wes Higgins of the Connecticut Food Bank.
Everything from yogurt ad soups to bread and snacks, along with fresh fruit and vegetables were given out.
“It’s a pretty good option for people who don’t have food, a lot of families,” said Jorge Martinez.
The turnout shows just how great the need is right now. Many people are thankful for the opportunity and the Connecticut Food Bank says as long as the donations keep coming in, they’ll keep doing the food drives.
“The richest people in the state right down to we’re seeing seniors give us a part of their social security. It’s amazing what’s going on in the state, how we’re helping neighbors out,” Higgins said.
On Thursday afternoon, a perfect example at another mobile food drive in East Haven. The Antonacci family, which owns All American Waste, is donating $500,000 to help fight food insecurity across Connecticut and Western Mass.
“It’s really becoming abundantly clear how necessary it is for all of us to step up, do what we can and fix this food insecurity problem,” said Frank Antonacci, Antonacci Family Foundation.
The Antonacci family presented a check for $125,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank, teaming up with WFSB 3Cares and IHeart Radio as part of the Millions of Meals push.
“Our hope is that other people who are doing okay right now can either donate time or donate some funds to make sure we can do this as long as absolutely necessary to get through this crisis,” Antonacci said.
If you live in Hartford and Tolland Counties click here to donate to Foodshare.
If you live in Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London and Windham counties click here to donate to CT Food Bank.
If your are a business looking to donate more than $1,000 please send us an email here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.