WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- This Mother’s Day, there were thousands of moms without enough food to feed their families.
Channel 3 teamed up with The River 105.9, iHeartMedia Connecticut and the Antonacci Family Foundation to organize the Millions of Meals virtual food drive.
Monday morning, Channel 3 reported that because of the generosity of the people in Connecticut, enough money was raised to feed nearly 2 million families.
On Friday, the program received a big show of support at the Greater Waterbury Interfaith Ministries.
The Antonacci family, which owns All American Waste, has been helping fight food insecurity, and donated $125,000 to the CT Food Bank.
It is part of a larger $500,000 donation to the Millions of Meals drive.
With so many families out of work, the need for food assistance has increased significantly.
The money raised went right to the Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary were in attendance on Friday, emphasizing how critical these efforts are right now.
“More than 20 percent of workers unemployed. Families have a huge amount of stress on them. One-third of children are hungry in good times so you can imagine what it’s like right now,” Bysiewicz said.
The food banks are also looking for volunteers. The drive went through Sunday, May 10.
Last month, the Waterbury Interfaith Ministries served nearly 17,000 meals out of their food pantry.
"There is a massive issue. There's not one single person or single family that's going to be able to make a dent in this. It's going to take each and every one of us doing everything we absolutely can to solve and issue around a health crisis that is hurting people in many other ways," said Frank Antonacci, Antonacci Family Foundation.
If you live in Hartford and Tolland Counties click here to donate to Foodshare.
If you live in Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London and Windham counties click here to donate to CT Food Bank.
If you're are a business looking to donate more than $1,000 please send us an email here.
