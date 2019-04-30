NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Mini horses have been a gigantic help for students who need a break before finals.
Moo-kah, Willy and Mable are three miniature horses that enjoy eating grass, but they are also helping students at Quinnipiac North Haven relieve some stress just days before finals.
“It’s really relaxing, and no one thinks of coming outside and pet ponies to spend time before finals to destress. But it definitely helps, and they are very cute,” said Mia Maselli, Quinnipiac student.
The event was a hit with people waiting in line to spend a few minutes with the horses.
“This is designed by our students to help other students come and decrease stress levels, have a sensory experience with the dog to help calm them down, decrease blood pressure, decrease stress levels,” said Donna Latella, Quinnipiac professor.
The students are learning different methods of therapy that can improve physical health.
Quinnipiac students looking to take a break can hang out with the horses between noon and 1 p.m.
It’s free, but students have to fill out a waiver.
There is even a dog named gelato who also a big hit.
“To be able to share these animals with them and to see their faces and the comments that they make it makes my year actually,” Latella said.
Quinnipiac students who want to unwind with the three mini horses can drop by the North Haven campus on Monday or Tuesday.
