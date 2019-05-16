HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A raise may be on the way for over 300,000 Connecticut workers.
The Senate is expected to vote tonight on raising the minimum wage, which was approved by the House last week.
Small businesses however are concerned.
Raising the minimum wage passed the House on party lines, but not without a very long debated, which took 14 hours.
The minimum wage would be raised to 15 dollars an hour, which may not seem like a lot, but some small businesses say it may be too much.
Democrats were celebrating when raising the minimum wage passed the House last Thursday.
"We are trying to bring equity into wages and wages create sustainability,” said Rep. Robyn Porter.
Now it's the Senate's turn, and it’s expected to pass along party lines.
"I know a lot of people struggle at 10, 11, 12 dollars. I've worked through this with the business community. It phases in over 4 and a half years. It's going to lift people up and give them a better opportunity,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
Right now, the minimum wage is 10 dollars and 10 cents an hour.
That would gradually climb over the next 4 and a half years.
Hitting $11.25 in 2020 and $12.50 in 2021. By 2022, employees would make $13.75 an hour and by 2023 they would top out at $15.
Some Connecticut businesses say it will cost them a lot more, especially amusement parks, grocery stores, many fast food restaurants, and places that hire seasonal employees.
There is a provision for 16 and 17-year-olds. They would get what called a training wage, which is 85 percent of the minimum wage for 90 days.
After that, they would get the full amount.
“Connecticut businesses do their best to pay their workers the best they can, but this is one of the most aggressive minimum wage increases I have ever seen,” said Eric Gjede, CBJA.
Business groups say it will have a harmful impact on many small businesses and Republicans agree.
“Minimum wage is not designed to be the one you are going to live and retire on, it’s one you are going to start,” said Senator Paul Formica.
Democrats have a strong majority in the Senate.
The bill is expected to pass, but it could be a long debate.
This is one of those things where the cost of living is more than living wage. In the end it won't matter how much they raise minimum wage because of inflation. This state is making survival a luxury. Also the fact that tolls will destroy part time minimum wage workers trying to earn a living. That same worker likely has to work two or more jobs to survive. Working 2-3 jobs to afford a place to live takes you right out of trying to get a higher level of education as well.
