HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Minimum wage is going up in Connecticut.
On Sunday, minimum wage will increase from $12 to $13 per hour.
The increase is part of legislation that was passed two years ago, that calls for a scheduled increase in minimum wage over a five-year period.
“Nobody working a full-time job should live in poverty,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “For too long, while the nation’s economy grew, the income of the lowest earning workers has stayed flat, making already existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security. This is a fair, modest increase, and the money earned by workers will go right back into our own economy, supporting local businesses and our communities.”
When the legislation was signed into law in 2019, minimum wage was $10.10. It then climbed to $11 on Oct. 1, 2019, $12 on Sept. 1, 2020, and goes up to $13 on Aug. 1.
Minimum wage will then go up to $14 per hour on July 1, 2022 and $15 on June 1, 2023.
(2) comments
It's a shame that Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, two of the larger employers in the state, don't have to abide by this because they're sovereign nations, and can make up their own regulations. So, in doing so, entry level jobs there can start lower than $13/Hour, and there's nothing that can be done to change that.
This ought to be good for Biden's economy here in Connecticut [Sarcasm]!
