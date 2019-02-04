HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State Democrats unveiled their priorities for the 2019 legislative session.
Lawmakers from both the state Senate and House of Representatives made the announcement in the Old Judiciary Room at the state capitol in Hartford.
They said paid family leave and raising the state minimum wage are among the top priorities.
In previous years, there wasn't enough support. This year, however, some feel it's possible.
"The message we had resonated across the state, in cities and suburbs, in rural communities, we won affluent towns on minimum wage, gun control and paid family leave," said Rep. Matt Ritter, a Democrat and the House majority leader.
Ritter said voters spoke up in November by electing more Democrats who support raising the minimum wage and paid family medical leave.
"Paid family leave is about putting dignity back to the hardworking people of Connecticut," said Rep. Robyn Porter, a Democrat from New Haven. "The opportunity to invest in themselves for the long run."
Democratic lawmakers said they want to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
They said they also want companies to give employees time off to have a child or extended sick time.
The measures would be supported by money taken out of employee's paychecks.
A recent poll from Quinnipiac University found that 85 percent of Connecticut residents support paid leave and 63 percent support raising the minimum wage. A majority are women.
Jessica Lora said she lost pay when she had a baby.
"Paying bills was hard, then my husband lost his job," Lora said. "Two months after maternity leave and it was very hard."
Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney of New Haven, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz of Berlin, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff of Norwalk and Ritter joined members of the House and Senate Democratic caucuses.
The news conference happened 1 p.m. on Monday.
Some Republican lawmakers are sure to vote against it. They said it should be optional and not a payroll tax.
"If an employer chooses to do it and it gives them a competitive advantage in terms of having additional employees, than they should do it," said Rep. Jason Perillo, a Republican from Shelton.
Some of the other Democrats' priorities included more affordable and accessible prescription drugs and more support for small businesses.
Gov. Ned Lamont said these have all been policies that he supports.
