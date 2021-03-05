West Hartford Quake
(Photo provided by USGS)

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An unusual shaking was felt in the Hartford area Friday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 1.9 earthquake hit West Hartford during the early morning hours.

The center of the earthquake is said to have originated below the surface in the area of Tunxis Road.

No damage or injuries have been reported at this time.

