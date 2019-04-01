GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Glastonbury High School was evacuated because of a gas leak on Monday.
It happened around noon.
According to the superintendent's office, gas was leaking from a stove in a "food room," which is essentially a home economics classroom.
The leak was described as minor.
The building was aired out and students were held in the school's gymnasium until the "all clear" was given.
No injuries were reported.
