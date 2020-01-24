NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- An Amtrak train crashed into a maintenance pick-up truck in Newington on Friday.
Police said the Amtrak train crashed while in the area of Stamm Road around 11:30 a.m.
The train was traveling north when it hit the truck. It was headed for Springfield.
The two people inside the maintenance truck were able to get out as the train was coming.
There were 64 passengers on the train at the time. Only six passengers complained of minor injuries, officials said.
The accident also forced Amtrak and the Hartford line to shut down services on Friday afternoon. Passengers are advised to check if service has resumed before heading to the train station.
The Federal Railroad Authority said investigations are required under a number of scenarios, including when one or more passengers dies or is seriously injured, accidents involving maintenance of way equipment, and most Amtrak accidents.
