GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The high winds caused chaos in Glastonbury on Monday where a tree toppled onto a car that was being driven down Griswold Street.
Incredibly, both of the men who were inside the car escaped without serious injuries, and seeing how badly the vehicle was damaged, it’s clear the two men were very fortunate.
Luis Chuquihuasca was driving his 83-year-old dad Pedro to a doctor’s appointment on Griswold Street when a tree came down on top of his PT Cruiser.
It happened near Naubuc Elementary School.
Branches sliced through the sunroof glass and cut both Luis and his dad. Both men were treated by paramedics at the scene, suffering some scrapes and bruises.
This incident was just one example of the power of these wind gusts.
Eversource said they were responding to downed trees and power lines all over the state on Monday because of wind gusts of up to 60 miles an hour.
They have restored power to more than 20,000 people who lost electricity on Monday, but if you are still without power, try to be patient because in some areas it is still too windy for crews to go up in bucket trucks to make repairs.
Luis said he can still picture the tree coming down and thinking his father easily could have been killed.
“All of a sudden I was driving and slow motion, I see the branch come down when it breaks, it was definitely too late. All the branches come down it was just like a movie and the only thing I was worried about was my father, one of the branches went through the sunroof and cut his forehead with the glass going through it,” Chuquihuasca said.
He added that he feels like the incident was avoidable and hopes people with old and dying trees will cut them down, so nobody gets hurt.
