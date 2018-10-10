PRESTON, CT (WFSB) – A school bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
State police said two cars and a school bus collided on Route 2 just after 2:30 p.m.
Route 2 was closed in both directions for the investigation, however it has since reopened.
According to the fire chief, there were students on the bus but nobody was injured.
A driver of one of the cars involved had minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.