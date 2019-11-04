SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Minor injuries were reported in a multi-car crash that happened Monday morning in South Windsor.
The 6-car crash was reported on I-291 west, just before the Bissel Bridge.
Heavy delays were reported in the area at the time of the crash but they have since cleared.
South Windsor fire officials said crews from Manchester also responded to the scene.
It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.