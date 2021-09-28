BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Minor injuries were reported in a two-car crash that happened in Berlin on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on the southbound side of Route 5, near the Route 9 ramps.
The fire department said injuries had been reported.
Route 5 south was closed while crews cleaned up oil on the road.
