PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A conversation with an elderly man Monday turned into quite the scare for one local post office.
According to Plainfield Police, officers were contacted by state troopers around 9:45 a.m. that said that the post office in the Moosup section of town received a bomb threat.
First responders shut down the roadway and evacuated the property area.
After a thorough search of the area by the State Police Bomb Squad, no threat was found and the post office reopened.
Officials found the direct line that had contacted the post office earlier about the threat and traced it back to a local address.
When authorities arrived at the address, they made contact with the occupants and determined that an elderly resident had made the call.
However, the conversation with the man had been misinterpreted and officials deemed that there was no further threat to the public.
