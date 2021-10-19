MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Scared for their lives after filing a complaint of alleged misconduct against a high school teacher and coach, a Montville family is speaking out about the case.
Misconduct allegations were made against Montville High School teacher Tanner Grove.
The mother of the alleged victim said she’s worried.
“I’m very, very scared of being run out of town and they’ve already proven that they have,” said the alleged victim’s mother, who is not being identified at this time.
She said the incident took place in a classroom in late September, and filed a police complaint days later.
She said the victim called it “misconduct.”
“Misconduct. We’re going to just call it misconduct allegation until this guy whatever until they do their investigation at this point, but yea, she’s scared,” she said.
In a statement, the school district said “As this is an ongoing investigation, and out of respect for the privacy of all involved, I cannot comment further. We are committed to ensuring the safety and social and emotional well-being of our school community.”
Meanwhile, the Department of Children and Families said it is “conducting a joint investigation with law enforcement into allegations made against an employee at Montville High School.”
The mother of the alleged victim is distraught.
“We don’t feel safe. Who do we turn to? Who can help us? Is something going to happen to us,” she said.
So far, no one has been charged.
Again, the case is now in the hands of Montville and state police.
A protest is also planned Thursday morning at the high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.