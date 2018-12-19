CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - An internal investigation into misconduct claims between Cromwell's superintendent and assistant superintendent will have to continue into the new year.
The superintendent John Maloney and the assistant superintendent Krista Karch were put on paid leave after an anonymous complaint and a surveillance video.
The Board of Education met on Tuesday to discuss the issue. Though it had hoped to complete its investigation before the holidays, it confirmed that it would have to continue into the new year.
The board said it was to make sure the investigation was properly completed.
Eyewitness News was able to see surveillance video last week.
The person who made the anonymous complaint claims the superintendent and the assistant superintendent have been engaged in an inappropriate relationship.
That is being investigated and so is the surveillance video.
Cromwell's Board of Education is trying to find out what may or may not have happened between its two top administrators.
An anonymous letter was sent to administrators and all board members.
Along with it, a DVD taken from cameras inside the school's central office of Maloney and Karch.
Eyewitness News requested the video and was able to see a 30 second clip.
Karch is seen leaving the building, behind her is Maloney.
He locks a door behind him and then hugs Karch and apparently kisses her.
The exchange is brief and then they both leave.
Regarding this video, Maloney's attorney says, ‘I don't think it indicated he did any wrong. This was not a romantic kiss. That accusation is false and fabricated."
At a town meeting last week, the focus seemed to be more on the anonymous complaint and how that person got this video.
“The person who did that should be ashamed of themselves for doing that. I don't know how they sleep with themselves at night,” said Frank Emanuele of Cromwell.
Maloney has been with Cromwell for a while. He was a principal and an assistant superintendent until promoted last year.
Karch was a teacher in Portland before being hired in 2017.
Both are married.
The town hired a private law firm to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.