SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Shelton were looking for a missing 13-year-old girl Monday into Tuesday.
However, Gabriella Maggi was located, they said Tuesday morning.
Gabriella was last seen in the White Hills area around 8 p.m. on Monday, police said.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact their local police department or Shelton police at 203-924-1544.
