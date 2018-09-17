WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Silver Alerts for two Waterbury boys have been resolved.
Silver Alerts for Zaiden Vazquez, 5, and Isaiah Vazquez, 6, were posted on Monday.
Police did not give specific information as to where the boys were found.
According to Waterbury Police, the boys were in Department of Family and Children's care. On Friday, the boys' grandmother came up from North Carolina and was allowed to take the boys for the weekend.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.