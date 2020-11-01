BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A missing girl from Bridgeport has been located and is being transported for medical care.
Officials announced the girl was located at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities turned to the public for assistance as they continued to search for the girl they believed to be in danger.
Detectives are expected to release more information as the investigation continues.
According to officials, 12-year-old Evelyn Santos-Oliveria was last seen sometime on Saturday.
A Silver Alert was issued shortly after.
Evelyn is described as a 5'2" Hispanic/white female weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black and white patterned dress with flowers on the front.
Authorities say she was possibly seen in a vehicle that resembles a silver 2011 Mazda 3 Sport and may be in the South Windsor area.
Anyone with any information on Evelyn's whereabouts is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Harper at 475-422-3507.
