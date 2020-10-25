BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The search for a missing Bridgeport has ended.
Officials say that 84-year-old Teresa Zangrilli was last seen back on October 18 near the Marshall's sign next to the Price Rite on the upper part of Main Street.
Her phone was pinged later that evening near Chopsey Hill Road and Reservoir Avenue.
A Silver Alert was issued for her the following day.
Zangrilli suffered from Alzheimer's and diabetes.
Later on in the week, officials expanded their search to the entire city.
On Sunday, October 25, Bridgeport officials announced that Zangrilli had been found.
However, she was extremely weak and died shortly after being found.
Bridgeport Police are expected to release additional details later.
