HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police say Roberto and Miguel Knight have been found safe and sound on Sunday morning.
Police say Roberto Knight, 7, and Miguel Knight, 8, were reported missing around 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to police, the mother said the siblings were last seen in the area of Mather Street around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Roberto was riding his blue scooter while Miguel was riding his blue bicycle. The make and model of the scooter and bicycle are unknown.
Police say Roberto was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts with a blue stripe, and black sneakers. Miguel was last seen wearing gray shorts with a blue stripe and black sneakers. No health concerns were reported for either child.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing brothers is urged to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.
