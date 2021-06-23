DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Investigators located a missing endangered child during a sex trafficking investigation.
The child was located sometime Wednesday morning. Authorities have not released the child's age.
U.S. Marshals also arrested Wayne Marcell, 35, of Danbury and charged him with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
“The U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Connecticut would like to commend the hard work and dedication of all the law enforcement professionals involved in this case. With its nationwide reach and investigative focus, the USMS appreciates opportunities such as this case to rescue innocent victims from their abductors," said Lawrence Bobnick, U.S. Marshal for the District of Connecticut.
This investigation stems from 'Operation Not Forgotten 2021', where a two week operation resulted in the recovery of twenty endangered missing children.
Of those twenty children recovered, sixteen were believed to have been victims of sex trafficking.
