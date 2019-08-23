MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden police confirmed on Friday that the body found in Waterbury earlier this week belongs to missing mother Perrie Mason.
Police released new information about the case involving the 31-year-old, who was reported missing on Monday.
However, police said she disappeared on Saturday.
“The children have no family whatsoever here. They moved here with their mother, just the three of them to get a fresh start," said Mason's sister Vao Horlback.
Mason's fiance, Jason Watson, was charged with assault and strangulation earlier this week, but so far has not been named a suspect in the case of her death.
Mason reportedly made two 911 calls on Saturday. Since then, her phone was shut off.
This past week, detectives have been searching the Bay State Textiles business and surrounding woods on Brookside Road in Waterbury in connection to the case.
Investigators were seen removing bags and searching the woods.
Watson works there as a driver.
On Wednesday night, police said a body was found in Waterbury.
Police in Meriden spent a good deal of Thursday afternoon and night going through the backyard and a vehicle parked in front of the home Mason and Watson shared. Detectives focused on the back seat. They were also seen sifting through papers found in the car.
Late Thursday night, police impounded the vehicle. Channel 3 recorded exclusive video.
“It's very important that we come to a successful conclusion to this. We want to make sure we did this investigation properly and make sure we’re respectful of their needs as well and they’re very upset," said Meriden Police Lt. John Mennone.
Mason's two boys, ages 11 and 12, are in the care of the Department of Children and Families.
Mason's sister is attempting to gain custody.
“They’ve been ripped from their home, they’ve been through a trauma. They don’t know anything other than that their mother is missing and she’s no longer coming home," Horlback said.
Horlback is from Georgia, and said she will stay in Connecticut until she gets custody of the boys.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.