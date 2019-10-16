HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Before being the subject of a Silver Alert, a missing Middletown man showed up at a woman's house in Hamden.

According to Hamden police, 59-year-old Peter Recchia entered the 76-year-old woman's home on State Street on Oct. 3.

The woman called police around 4:15 a.m. to report that she heard heavy footsteps on her first floor and found a man sitting at her kitchen table.

He got in through an unlocked door.

She said she was able to convince Recchia to leave.

Police said the man, whom they eventually identified as Recchia, was found walking south on State Street. They determined that he wasn't a danger to himself or others and was told he could leave.

Police said they ran a computer check and a wants/warrant check. Recchia was not in the system and had not yet been reported missing.

The Silver Alert was issued later that night in which it was revealed that he has a history of mental illness, according to Middletown police.

Middletown police said that he does not have a history of violence, but may be delusional and in need of medication.

Recchia is described as standing 5'11" tall, weighing 150 pounds and having gray hair, a mustache, green eyes and glasses.

Hamden police said their ethics and integrity division launched an internal investigation over the matter.