MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - A missing teen from Middletown has been located.
Police say they had issued a Silver Alert for a missing 15-year-old Friday night.
On Saturday morning, investigators released a statements saying that the teen was found safe, subsequently canceling the Silver Alert.
Middletown Police would like to thank the public and everyone who helped get the information out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.