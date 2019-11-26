NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- The home in New Canaan where missing mother Jennifer Dulos lived with her five children is on the market.
The home is on the market with a "new" address of 71 Welles Ln.
According to the public works department, the number was changed from the original address of 69 before it was listed.
The home was built in 2015 and is listed at $2.9 million.
The colonial is nearly 10,000 square feet and sits on just about 2 acres of land.
The home is three stories and features six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.
See the full listing here.
