NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- It’s a story that has made international headlines.
More than three months have passed since New Canaan mother of five, Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school.
Her ex-husband and his girlfriend are charged in connection with her disappearance.
While Jennifer’s family and friends haven’t had much to say, one of her close friends is speaking out about Jennifer’s personality and friendship with her ex-husband, Fotis Dulos.
“She was very thoughtful. On my birthday she sent me all white flowers...just all white...she’s just a peaceful person,” said Ronna-Marie Guiliano.
When Guiliano and her ex-husband moved to Canton in 2004, they became neighbors with Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos.
Guiliano said she and Jennifer clicked right away.
“She was creative, she was caring, and she aimed to please her husband,” Guiliano said.
Their husbands bonded too.
Guiliano’s ex joined the Fore group, the custom home building company started by Fotis Dulos.
“Fotis can be very pleasant. He can be very calm and convincing and appear like an honorable man,” Guiliano said.
The two families vacationed together, everywhere from Aspen to Greece.
They spent some holidays together and there were many play dates with their kids.
However, Guiliano said she lost touch with Jennifer and Fotis in 2016.
But, on May 24 when she heard her friend of 13 years was missing, she picked up her phone and left Jennifer a voicemail. She never heard back.
“She could be anywhere, and I obviously fear the worst,” Guiliano said.
The Dulos’ had been entangled in a bitter two-year divorce prior to her disappearance.
Police say on the day Jennifer went missing, Fotis Dulos and his then girlfriend, Michelle Troconis were seen on surveillance video disposing of trash bags in Hartford’s north end.
Some of the items had Jennifer’s blood on them.
“I just pray to God that he had nothing to do with it but I don’t know,” Guiliano said.
While Guiliano wouldn’t say if she thinks Fotis Dulos had anything to do with Jennifer’s disappearance, she did say during her time with Fotis she noticed he had a short temper, saying she’s seen him “snap.”
“I did see when the nanny dropped juice, I’ve given this example before, on the counter, you could see where Fotis’ language changed and his volume and Jennifer again was calming him. That’s what you do because you don’t want to be embarrassed in front of people,” Guiliano said.
Fotis Dulos and Troconis have both plead not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
While the New Canaan Police Department has received thousands of tips, there has been no sign of Jennifer.
“Everybody loves her and I’m just so sorry that I distanced myself and I wish we could have battled the family court together,” Guiliano said.
Both Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis are expected back in court next month.
The Dulos’ five children remain in the care of Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, at her New York City home.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call New Canaan police.
