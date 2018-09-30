Cape Cod officials identified the man who went missing while swimming as a man from Bolton, Connecticut.
Officials said the body of 28-year-old Ross A. Williamson was found in the area of Ballston Beach in Truro, Massachusetts.
WBZ 4 CBS Boston reported Williamson was missing since Saturday afternoon and was recovered on Sunday morning.
Crews started searching near the beach around 2:30 p.m., according to WBZ 4 CBS Boston.
Cape Cod officials are investigating, but said there is nothing at the time to suggest the death was anything other than accidental.
