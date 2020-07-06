WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The body of a West Haven man who was reported missing back in May was found on Long Island.
West Haven police said Monday that Gil Cunha was found dead by the Suffolk County New York Police Dept.
The 50-year-old was reported missing after he was last seen on May 7, in the area of Overlook Avenue in West Haven.
Police said they are still working to determine the cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.