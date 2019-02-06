NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) - A missing woman is believed to be in the company of murder suspect Benjamin Morales.
According to police, 31-year-old Virgen Figueroa was last seen by family members Feb. 4.
Figueroa is described as 4 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with short brown hair. She is said to have “Jaunito” tattooed on her hand.
Police said Figueroa was last seen wearing black pajamas.
She is believed to be with Morales who has an outstanding warrant for the murder of Alice Marie Figueroa.
Morales is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Virgen is urged to contact Lt. Rembisz at 860-826-3131 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 860-826- 3199
(0) comments
