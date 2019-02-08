NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- New Britain police said a missing woman, who was believed to be with a murder suspect, has been found.
Police have also arrested two of the suspect's family members.
Virgen Maria Figueroa, 31, was reported missing earlier this week.
Police said she was believed to be with Benjamin Morales, who is accused in the murder of Alice Marie Figueroa.
Morales still has not yet been captured by police and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Alice Marie Figueroa was shot and killed on Feb. 4.
Alice and Virgen are not related, but share the same last name.
Police said the shooting was a result of a domestic incident and that Alice Marie Figueroa and Morales were dating.
Morales’ whereabouts are unknown at this time, but he is known to frequent New Britain and Hartford.
He is believed to be driving an early model red Subaru Forester. It isn't registered and he may be operating it with a misuse license plates.
"If they see the car, if they see him, immediately call Hartford Police Department. They're aware he's wanted or call New Britain and leave a tip," said Deputy Chief Jeanette Portalatin, New Britain Police.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-826-3131.
"His best option is to turn himself in. We've been pursuing this since day one, we're not going to stop. We're being vigilant about it. This isn't going to end until we find him," said Portalatin.
New Britain police also said they have charged two relatives of Morales, Odalys Morales and Ramon Morales, who are believed to have misled police or provided assistance to Benjamin Morales.
Odalys, 18, was charged with interfering and Ramon was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution and interfering.
Odalys was released on a $100,000 bond and Ramon is now being held on a $75,000 bond.
