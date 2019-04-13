WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is teaming up again this year with Mission of Mercy to help hundreds with their smile through a free dental care clinic.
The clinic provides dental work including cleanings, x-rays, fillings, and more.
The work done at the clinic is all free dental care.
Channel 3 has partnered with Mission of Mercy, also known as CTMOM for this 3 Cares event.
The two-day clinic is offered to families who are uninsured in our state and would otherwise go without dental care.
The clinic opens at 8 a.m. at Windham Middle School, 123 Quarry Street, Willimantic.
Last year organizers served about 700 patients. About a hundred more are expected this year.
The clinic is run on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you cannot make it Saturday, doors will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
More information on Mission of Mercy can be found here.
