NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Newington arrested a man for misusing license plates and a recent shooting.
Kenneth Darryl Jones, 22, of Farmington, was charged with first-degree assault and misuse of marker plates.
Police said they had been performing extra patrols around the Plaza Azteca restaurant on the Berlin turnpike following an unrelated recent stabbing.
Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police saw a black Infiniti G35 sedan leave the restaurant lot. They said the plate did not match the car.
A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Jones.
The officer did a records check and learned that Jones had an active arrest warrant out for a shooting in Stratford.
Jones was taken into custody for the motor vehicle violation and the warrant.
He was released on a non-surety bond but turned over to the Stratford Police Department.
