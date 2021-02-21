(WFSB) - A blend of rain and snow could pose a risk to drivers on Monday.
Meteorologists at Channel 3 are calling for a coating to two inches of snow for most of the state.
Sunday will be a nice Winter day overall with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will remain a bit below average.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says the sunshine won't stick around for Monday.
"A quick low-pressure system will bring an assortment of precipitation to our state," explained Richardson.
The southern part of the state will see the heaviest rainfall, while most snow accumulation will occur in the northwest hills.
Snow is expected to start falling across the state during the later morning/early afternoon hours.
Most communities will see rain by the late evening.
"Many places inland may get a quick coating of slush before the rain wipes it away," says Richardson.
The rain and snow moves out by midnight on Tuesday.
The rest of the week is expected to feature more sunshine and an increase in temperatures.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
