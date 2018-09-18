HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Here in Connecticut, recreational marijuana has been talked about for years.
Lawmakers have held numerous debates and public hearings.
There has never been a vote on this and the main reason is it’s still very controversial.
While the money is tempting, some say that shouldn't be the reason to legalize it.
Legalizing recreational marijuana could bring in badly needed revenue, roughly $40 million a year.
But states that have made it legal are seeing more crashes due to people driving under the influence.
One of those states is Colorado and neighboring Kansas. Massachusetts voted to legalize it and in the next week or so, it will start being sold.
Connecticut lawmakers have mixed feelings about recreational marijuana and so do voters.
“I think recreational marijuana is pretty non-controversial these days. I also think the sentencing provisions for possession for marijuana has led to unfair sentencing,” said Trudie Hamilton.
“I would like to see more medical marijuana used in CT and see how that goes. As for recreational marijuana, I would probably lean towards yes,” said Diane Bloch.
On the campaign trail, Democrat Ned Lamont supports legalizing recreational marijuana, while Republican Bob Stefanowski said he might support that at some point, but is concerned about the problems it can create.
