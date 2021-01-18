SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – On Monday, the state honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but in one community, the day has a special meaning.
The unveiling of the first MLK memorial is very special not only because it is on the day everyone celebrates Martin Luther King Jr., but also because students made it happen.
Outside Simsbury’s Free Library, there was a ceremony to honor MLK. At the center of it all was a five panel memorial to honor a man who symbolized peace and equality.
The panels represent different parts of King’s life, including his time in Connecticut.
When King was a college student, he went to Simsbury to work in the tobacco fields.
King liked Connecticut because he was not forced to be segregated as he was in the south.
Ten years ago, students at Simsbury High School made a documentary on King and then decided to raise money for a memorial.
They collected $140,000.
“We need to take today to consider what we can do to move forward with equality and take the time to reflect on what we have done and what we are going to do and this is what the memorial stands for,” said Ethan Hamlin, a Simsbury senior.
Because of the students from past and present, Simsbury and the entire state now has a place where people can go and honor King and his message for equality.
