NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Saturday in New Haven, a different type of vaccine clinic was held.
About 100 people got the COVID-19 vaccine while surrounded by art inside the NXTHVN gallery.
Staff from Community Health Center, Inc. held a mobile clinic at the art center to reach vulnerable communities and provide equal access to the vaccine.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Before Saturday’s event, gallery staff members knocked on doors to invite residents to sign up.
“People can step out their front door and make left or right and come to a location that is familiar to them, that is being served by people they trust, is really important because we are seeing it’s not about hesitancy around vaccine. It’s about access,” said Yvette Highsmith-Francis, regional vice president of Community Health Center, Inc.
With more people becoming eligible this coming week, Highsmith-Francis said the mobile clinics are critical.
They will be switching locations and continuing to open up clinics across the state.
Highsmith-Francis is encouraging people to head to their community centers and encourage them to become a vaccine mobile clinic, all to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.