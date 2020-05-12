HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In Hartford’s north end, a mobile testing site was set up to address the concerns and needs of the vulnerable community.
Public health experts and African American political leaders blame poverty, lack of access to testing and underlying conditions such diabetes, asthma and heart disease for blacks dying of COVID-19 at higher rates.
Phillips Health Center, Harriot Home Health Services and Hartford Healthcare came together to add the testing site on Main Street.
"We knew that we needed to have a site right here in our communities so people could walk and come get tested, where people could have access to healthcare. This is just the first layer of what needs to be done,” said State Senator Doug McCrory.
People can register in advance for testing appointments by calling Harriot Home Health Services, at 860-904-9045.
No insurance is required to be tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.