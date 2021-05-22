NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The effort to get as many people access to a COVID-19 vaccine continues across the state.
Starting this weekend, a mobile vaccine clinic will be set near the ‘food truck paradise’ in New Haven.
Clinics will be held every weekend through June along Long Wharf.
No appointments are needed, but you must be a New Haven resident and 12 years or older.
Anyone who gets a COVID shot at the clinic will also be given a $10 voucher for food.
The clinic will run Saturdays and Sundays through the end of June, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
