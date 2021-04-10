NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A mobile vaccine clinic will be set up in New Britain on Saturday and Sunday, offering a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to local residents.
Griffin Health partnered up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), The Connecticut Department of Public Health, The New Britain Health Department, New Britain Emergency Management, and the New Britain Mayor's Office to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to New Britain residents.
The mobile vaccine clinic will be located at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is specifically for New Britain residents.
Walk-ups are welcome.
