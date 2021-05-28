HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Mobile vaccine clinics are being held in the city of Hartford this holiday weekend.
The city and the state’s Dept. of Public Health are partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Trinity Health of New England and Griffin Health to offer free vaccine clinics over the Memorial Day weekend.
Clinics are being held throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday in different parts of the city.
Next week, FEMA will continue clinics Tuesday through Thursday and the city’s health department will continue to offer its walk-in clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“We have vaccine clinics throughout the day this weekend and we want as many members of our community to get protected as we head into the summer,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “Give your friends and family peace of mind and prevent them from getting this deadly virus by getting vaccinated. I’m grateful to the State Department of Public Health and our great partners who will be working hard this weekend to vaccinate our community.”
Saturday, May 29
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Griffin Health at the Willie Ware Community Center, 697 Windsor St., Hartford (Moderna second doses and Johnson & Johnson)
3 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Trinity Health of New England FEMA Clinic at Catholic Charities Southside Family Center, 35 Groton St., Hartford (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)
Sunday, May 30
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Griffin Health at Colt Park Concession Stand, 105 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford (Moderna second dose and Johnson & Johnson)
3 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Trinity Health of New England FEMA Clinic at Catholic Charities Southside Family Center, 35 Groton St., Hartford (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson)
