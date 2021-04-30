(WFSB) -- Several mobile vaccination teams are hitting the road this weekend.
Over the next five days, they will visit nine cities and towns across the state.
The bright yellow SUVs are provided by the state and run by Griffin Health.
The mobile teams can administer 100 to 125 shots per day in a six-hour window.
The shots are available to everyone without an appointment, and you don’t need a health insurance card or state-issued ID.
For locations and times, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.