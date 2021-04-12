HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state is brining the coronavirus vaccine into local communities.
The mobile vans are rollout out again this week.
Last week, there were concerns in smaller, rural areas about not having access to the vans, but that looks like it’s changing.
The big FEMA trailer is hitting cities like New Britain and Hartford this week, but it’s also going to North Canaan and Winsted.
The 35 yellow vans will still be in some of the populated cities, but the state said it will eventually venture out to rural areas. A big benefit that comes from getting your vaccine through one of these vans is that you’ll only need to do it once.
The vans go out with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We prioritize every J&J to these mobile vans,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
“There are a couple smaller areas where it’s needed, but the vast majority of the Johnson & Johnson we have is going to mobile units and for now, we think we can continue to fully supply them,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
There’s a renewed sense of urgency to get the younger population vaccinated, whether it be through the mobile vans or through a traditional site. That’s because the state is seeing a rise in cases in the younger population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.