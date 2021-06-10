Moderna seeks FDA authorization for Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 12 to 17

(CNN) - Moderna has filed with the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 12 to 17, according to a news release from the company.
Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is currently authorized for people ages 18 and older.
Pfizer received authorization for people as young as 12 to use its coronavirus vaccine on May 10.
The other Covid-19 vaccine available for use in the United States, made by Johnson & Johnson, is currently authorized for for people ages 18 and older.
