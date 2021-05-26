EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another vaccine may soon be available for children as young as 12.

Moderna said its vaccine is both safe and effective for teens.

The vaccine maker said it plans on submitting its testing results to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization next month.

Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine available for 12- to 17-year-olds. In Connecticut, mass vaccination sites like one at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford have been administering it.

If another vaccine is approved for children, it could help speed up vaccination efforts in time for the new school year.

"I think it's exciting,” said Dr. Paul Biddinger. “It's another vaccine now that we have for patients as young as 12 years of age which gives us more opportunity to protect people both in the U.S. and worldwide."

As efforts continue to vaccinate our country’s younger population, the U.S. reached a critical milestone.

Half of adults are now fully vaccinated.

The announcement came as states brace for a busy Memorial Day weekend.

"I think everybody's just got cabin fever and they can't wait to get out,” said George Goldberg, a Bradley Beach, NJ resident.

Connecticut’s positivity rate is currently at 1.45 percent.

While 50 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, just under 20 percent of 12 to 17 year old's have received at least one dose.