HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Healthcare workers around the country will have another weapon in the battle against the coronavirus starting on Monday.
Shipments of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive at hospitals around the country before the day is over.
At least two of those shipments will reach Connecticut on Monday.
Hartford Hospital said it will receive doses of the Moderna vaccine by 9 a.m.
The CEO of Connecticut Hospice told Channel 3 that they are also expecting their first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Monday.
Gov. Ned Lamont said on Monday that Connecticut approved Moderna's vaccine at the recommendation of the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group's science subcommittee.
"We're expecting 63,300 doses of that vaccine this week," Lamont said. "This is in addition to 31,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine received last week and another 24,375 we're anticipating this week."
Under this first phase of Connecticut’s vaccination program, the vaccine is being administered to healthcare workers and medical first responders, as well as staff and residents of long-term care facilities, Lamont said.
“This is another important step forward in getting this vaccine to as many people in our state so that we can better manage this disease and prevent its spread,” Lamont said. “We’re doing everything we can to get as many doses to the people who need it most, and over the coming days and weeks we expect our supply to significantly grow.”
The first doses were sent out on Sunday from Olive Branch, MS.
One of the reasons that the Moderna vaccine is so important is that it could be especially effective reaching rural communities because unlike Pfizer’s vaccine, it does not need to be stored at super cold temperatures.
Moderna's is the second vaccine to be authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration after Pfizer's got the green light earlier this month.
Members of Congress began receiving their vaccine shots last week. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden will get theirs on Monday.
One of the people charged with delivering the first shipments of the new vaccine lost his dad to COVID-19, so he said he’s proud to play a role in fighting the virus.
"I couldn't think of a better honor to do for my father,” said Todd Elble, a delivery driver. "This has been my most important load that I've hauled, and to bring this back, I feel dad was in the truck with me today."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said once healthcare workers and nursing home residents get the vaccine, essential workers should start receiving the treatments.
