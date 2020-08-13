UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Mohegan Sun has announced that furlough will end for employees on Sept. 30.
The announcement was made on Thursday by Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeffrey Hamilton, in a weekly operations video that was posted on YouTube.
In the video, Hamilton says “We can’t reasonably say to our team members that you’re going to return to work soon, and in some cases if ever.”
This comes as the casino, like many other businesses, is being impacted by the nature of the coronavirus pandemic.
He says right now non-gaming options aren’t operating, like the casino’s arena and expo center, which are attractions that bring people to the facility.
It also seems, he said, those areas will not be reopening in the foreseeable future.
“My hope is that we get to a point where Mohegan Sun looks more like it did in January of this year, but with this pandemic, there’s just so much uncertainty,” Hamilton said.
He did also say there are other job openings within the casino that team members can look into as options.
It is unclear at this time how many employees this impacts.
In a statement to Channel 3, Hamilton said “As a result of the impact of COVID-19, effective September 30th, 2020 Mohegan Sun will conclude our furlough program that has been in place since March 2020. This will reduce our workforce for team members who have not been called back to work prior to the end of September. We are working with affected team members to find new positions and are offering retraining in areas of demand such as table games. This difficult decision came after careful consideration and was driven by the unprecedented circumstances created by the pandemic, including reduced capacity and the inability to open all of the property amenities.”
