UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A silver anniversary for the Mohegan Tribe.
Their Mohegan Sun casino opened twenty-five years ago Tuesday.
“It's been an exciting journey for us. We’ve grown, obviously, our property here with one of the best entertainment complexes in the world," Tribal Chairman James Gessner tells us.
Mohegan gaming is a global enterprise. Twenty-five years after the newly federally recognized tribe took ownership of the former United Nuclear facility along the Thames and transformed it into a mega plex gaming and entertainment juggernaut.
“They've got great shopping. The staff is very polite. The rooms are always clean," one New Hampshire resident stated.
“I’m not sure there is anything I disliked. From the restaurants to the shops to the gambling, great people," Dan from Delaware said.
Great people like senior vice president Dan Webster, one of the 460 employees who opened the doors twenty-five years ago.
“Who would've thought Uncasville, Connecticut, 1996 to where we’re standing right now," Webster says.
“It's pretty amazing. You think about twenty-five years and how our property has changed the amount of patrons that have come here, how many shows that we’ve had," Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun, noted.
And the shows and special twenty-fifth anniversary celebrations continue all throughout October, showcasing their growth in Vegas, Canada, soon Greece, and South Korea, not to mention operations in the Poconos, Atlantic City, and Washington state.
Mohegan Sun has plans to grow locally across the river at Preston River Walk. It is the former state hospital site. It's a 400-acre parcel.
“There is still some work to be done on that project, but we’re still excited about the expansion on that property across the river as well," added Gessner.
Final site cleanup remains as the tribe continues to make plans out of the past and into the future.
