UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Mohegan Sun announced on Monday that it is temporarily closing parts of the casino as a precaution.
Casino officials said they are in discussions with the governor’s office about a period of closure to the public.
For the time being, the following areas will be closed:
- Race Book
- Wolf Den
- Earth Tower hotel
- All slot machines in the Earth section of the casino
- Poker Room
- The majority of table games in the Earth section
- Summer Valet
- Autumn and Summer Essentials convenience stores
- Seasons Buffet & Earth Food Court
- novelle
- Kids Quest / Cyber Quest
- Bow & Arrow Sports Bar and all floor bars in Casino of the Earth
- Winter Player’s Club Booth
- Bobby’s Burger Palace
Casino officials said the Sky section, “gaming and other amenities will continue until the temporary public closure, every other slot machine will be temporarily deactivated as an additional social distancing measure. The spacing and spreading out of seating for this purpose will be in effect as well for the remaining table games in this section of the casino.”
During the temporary closure, officials will focus on cleaning and deferred maintenance.
“Working closely with and taking guidance from Mohegan Tribal Health officials and State and Federal health authorities, while continuing to increase the overall safety of our guests and team members, Mohegan Sun today announces significant changes to our operations,” said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. “These are difficult times the state and nation are facing, and as such, they bring about difficult decisions for Mohegan Sun and Mohegan Tribal leadership.”
Meanwhile, Foxwoods Resort Casino said they too are in a deep-clean mode, and suspended bus transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.