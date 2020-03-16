UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods will close temporarily amid concerns about the coronavirus.
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that both casinos will temporarily close casino and resort properties on sovereign reservation lands at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The casinos will be closed for a two-week period.
Lamont said the closings are historic to both casinos as neither have closed to guests since they opened.
“Connecticut and our respective tribes have worked collaboratively for decades and this moment in our history is no different,” James Gessner, Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe, said. “This is a decision that was made to ensure all of our guests, team members, and our partners across Connecticut, especially in our local communities, remain safe. We are successful if the state is successful, and that’s true in all facets, like public health.”
During the temporary closure, officials will focus on cleaning and deferred maintenance.
"This is a humbling reflection on the ongoing public health crisis and it is the right decision," said Mashantucket Pequot Chairman Rodney Butler.
